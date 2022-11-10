 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Innovative Education

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 4 article "Innovative teaching model helps crowded classrooms."

Reading this article about I had to smile. In 1965, my assignment for student teaching was at a newly-built round school in Greeley, CO, under a team of two teachers. The wall between classrooms slid back, allowing all fourth-graders to be in one classroom. Knowing I would eventually teach in a self-contained room, I asked for a different assignment, but was encouraged to stay. The techniques I learned, along with their impact on classroom management under these two innovative teachers, was priceless. Students learned to be self-directed, made strides in thinking skills, became creative in their work, and accomplished learning material at an advanced level. This was especially significant because we had a diverse class, including children of itinerant workers whose families followed the crops, staying only a few months, many not fluent in English. To my benefit, these teaching techniques applied in all my self-contained classrooms...an "innovative" education success story in the 60's.

People are also reading…

Linda Calandrella

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: Kari Lake

I find it appalling yet sadly amusing that the Republican candidate for Governor’s only qualification other than being a supporter of Trump's …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News