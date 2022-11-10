Letter: Innovative Education

Reading this article about I had to smile. In 1965, my assignment for student teaching was at a newly-built round school in Greeley, CO, under a team of two teachers. The wall between classrooms slid back, allowing all fourth-graders to be in one classroom. Knowing I would eventually teach in a self-contained room, I asked for a different assignment, but was encouraged to stay. The techniques I learned, along with their impact on classroom management under these two innovative teachers, was priceless. Students learned to be self-directed, made strides in thinking skills, became creative in their work, and accomplished learning material at an advanced level. This was especially significant because we had a diverse class, including children of itinerant workers whose families followed the crops, staying only a few months, many not fluent in English. To my benefit, these teaching techniques applied in all my self-contained classrooms...an "innovative" education success story in the 60's.