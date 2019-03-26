RE: the March 24 article " As demand falls, city might stop recycling glass, paper."
With the understanding that China is no longer importing recyclables at the level it once was, I admonish the city of Tucson for even considering eliminating their recycling program. Hopefully, we were not relying on another country across the world indefinitely. Hopefully, we have been innovating and striving to come up with our own fiscally reasonable alternatives. If we haven’t, as a city, state and country, then shame on us. It’s never too late and our future on this planet depend on innovative ideas. India uses old tires and plastics for roads that last significantly longer. If we can’t be innovative, then look around and see what other countries are doing.
Kimberly Marohn
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.