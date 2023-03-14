Arizona has gone down Insanity Lane. The Big Lie continues to flourish. Drag queens are Public Enemy #1. Parents can carry guns onto school property, and are considered more expert than educators about curriculum. Books are banned. There's a new hotline for reporting teachers suspected of teaching that favorite Republican culture war topic, Critical Race Theory. No worries about false accusations against teachers, says State Superintendent of Schools Tom Horne. According to him, his legal background will enable him to ferret out wrongful accusations. This reassurance should have prospective teachers waiting in line to apply. Next on the list, book burning? I think I smell gasoline, and matches being lit. I hope kids will follow the advice of author Stephen King, and run to the nearest library or bookstore and find out what they're not supposed to be reading. Or will bookstores and libraries be banned? These Republican extremists like to throw out words like "Marxist", "Socialist", "Groomers", "Woke". Given what they are doing, the term "Nazi-like" is appropriate.