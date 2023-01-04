 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Insufficient water

The excellent series that recently ran in the Star makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. Arizona farmers must stop growing water-consuming crops such as alfalfa and cotton. Water-thirsty mining in Arizona must also change.

The "CopperWorld" project in the Santa Ritas, proposed by the Canadian mining company Hudbay, plans to use annually for 44 years over 13,150 acre-feet of water - enough for 102,000 people or 41,000 homes. Hudbay claims it will replace all the groundwater it pumps with Colorado River water, but the company does not have a guaranteed Colorado River supply. And we all know that it will not be possible for the dwindling Colorado River to provide this guarantee. Moreover, copper is not in short supply, making the proposal to remove copper from open-pit mines in the Santa Ritas a local environmental disaster and completely unnecessary. Typically, the state quickly grants permits for mines to extract our precious groundwater and, in theory, to prevent contamination.

The new governor and new administration should review Hudbay's proposal more carefully. We need to ask: Does Arizona want to conserve water for current and future residents or allow it to be wasted and contaminated by a foreign mining company?

Gayle Hartmann, Board of Directors, Save the Scenic Santa Ritas

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

