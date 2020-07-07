Letter: Integrity matters most

This 21-year Oro Valley resident believes integrity is especially important during this election cycle. What are my credentials, that you should listen?
I choose only honest honorable individuals to associate with and allow to influence me; that list includes Dr. Harry “Mo” Greene II, who I’ve known more than 15 years.
He works well with others, including those with whom he disagrees. Dr. Greene is smart, level-headed, and admired by countless people across the United States.
Mo is no political neophyte. Decades of success in the politics of huge medical institutions and organizations provided a remarkable proving ground for that amazing Veteran. Thank you for your service Dr. Greene!
We’re at a critical inflection point that will determine the destiny of Oro Valley for decades. Greene, Rodman, and Solomon offer economic stability and a safe vibrant Oro Valley.
Vote for integrity. Vote Greene.
Steven R Fowler
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
