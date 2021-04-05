Letter: Intelligent use of COVID masks

After comparing California to Florida shutdown strategies and resulting COVID deaths, I'm not sure anybody can call themselves an expert on what we should do. However it is my opinion that we should not force people who are fully vaccinated to wear masks in public or anywhere else. This also should go for anyone who has had COVID and no longer has it. This was recently the subject of a debate between Dr. Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci in congress.
The reason COVID deaths are asymptotically approaching zero here in the U. S. is because the lion's share of the people it kills are now vaccinated hence the title of this letter. That was the intended purpose of developing the vaccine.
Full disclosure: I am an old person who is sick and tired of wearing this stinking mask!
Gary Blakely
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.