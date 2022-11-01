Letter: Interaction among elected official;s

I recently joined a celebration for Carole Siegler for her 26 years of service on the Catalina Foothills District Governing Board. Twenty six years – what an accomplishment! I served with Carol in the late 1990s. I was reminded at Carole’s celebration how our Board functioned so effectively. We certainly had differences of opinion, sometimes sharp ones. But we always treated each other with respect and we worked for mutually agreeable solutions. Carole shared that this was her experience working with numerous Boards over her 26 years. In today’s environment of open conflicts and angry exchanges among elected officials, our experience stands as a reminder that it doesn’t have to be, and shouldn’t be, that way!