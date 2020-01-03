Letter: Intermittent Fasting article

As a long-time advocate for adults with eating disorders and their families, although I strongly believe that any article about dieting belongs not on the front page but rather in the Health section, I was relieved to read that intermittent fasting “....is not advised for children, people on certain medications, and people with a history of eating disorders.”
I would add intermittent fasting is not advised for anyone with a _family_ history of anorexia nervosa because any kind of fasting can cause a state called “negative energy balance” which research has shown to be a trigger for people with a genetic predisposition to anorexia. Cynthia Bulik, PhD, has written an article about negative energy negative easily understood by the layperson as well as a psychiatric and/or medical professional found at the University of North Carolina site uncexchanges.org titled Negative Energy Balance: A Biological Trap for People Prone to Anorexia Nervosa.
Jennifer Aviles
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.