Letter: Intermittent Fasting article
View Comments

Letter: Intermittent Fasting article

As a long-time advocate for adults with eating disorders and their families, although I strongly believe that any article about dieting belongs not on the front page but rather in the Health section, I was relieved to read that intermittent fasting “....is not advised for children, people on certain medications, and people with a history of eating disorders.”

I would add intermittent fasting is not advised for anyone with a _family_ history of anorexia nervosa because any kind of fasting can cause a state called “negative energy balance” which research has shown to be a trigger for people with a genetic predisposition to anorexia. Cynthia Bulik, PhD, has written an article about negative energy negative easily understood by the layperson as well as a psychiatric and/or medical professional found at the University of North Carolina site uncexchanges.org titled Negative Energy Balance: A Biological Trap for People Prone to Anorexia Nervosa.

Jennifer Aviles

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

Curious that a writer uses "national security" as a reason for supporting Hudbay's appeal of a federal judge's ruling that blocks the proposed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News