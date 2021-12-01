 Skip to main content
Letter: International Friends of Tucson
Letter: International Friends of Tucson

Re: the Nov. 29 article "UA international enrollment highest ever."

The AZ Star reported that international student enrollment at the U of A is higher today than ever before. International Friends of Tucson is a decades-old non-profit organization that pairs international students attending the University with Tucson individuals and families to share interests, cultures, and to have fun. The only obligation is to do some kind of social activity together once a month over the course of the academic year – meet for coffee, attend a movie, go for a hike. We are very much interested in expanding our pool of Tucson “hosts” that "match" with international students. We strive to recruit hosts that reflect the amazing diversity of our Southwest community, and encourage individuals and families of all backgrounds and ethnicities to join. Please explore our website, ifriendstucson.org, and consider signing up to become a host.

Randy Spalding and Pat Gilma, Co-Chairs, International Friends of Tucson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

