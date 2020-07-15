Letter: International Students

Re: the July 9 article "International students enrich our universities."
I wholeheartedly disagree with the author, Jeremy Fiel. The hard to swallow truth, in this liberal biased climate at universities and at large, is that international students take up slots that could go to U.S. students. The parents of students that apply to the UA, that are residents of AZ, have been paying into the system through tax dollars for years. They have more of a right to these slots than someone who has not contributed to a state-run university at all (aside from tuition). Furthermore, the statement that “our colleges and universities cannot maintain excellent teaching and research without international graduate students,” is insulting to our many bright and accomplished local and out of state prospective and established students. The notion that "international students are a boon" for universities due to the higher tuition they must pay sounds unseemly.
Cathy Hearts
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
