Letter: (Internet access) Government is the Problem

On May 8th the Star’s lead story reported that Tucson spent $7 million to create its own internet network that was used by only 995 households and termed an 'embarrassment' that might continue to be a drain on taxpayer dollars.

Two days later in the same top right front page slot we read that our president announced 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an existing federal subsidy.

Does anyone, of either party, actually believe that this federal Democrat boondoggle will fare any better than our local one?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

