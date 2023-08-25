A significant amount of traffic on I-10 through Tucson is coming from California, primarily the trucking industry from the ports of Los Angeles on their way to Texas, Atlanta and other East coast destinations. At present they are a significant contributor to local congestion. Most of I-10 is now 4 lanes in each direction through town. How many more lanes must be paved to increase the carrying capacity of this highway? Or more enlarged interchanges like the Ina Road I-10 Interchange at a cost of $ 128 million and the I-10 widening near Ruthrauf (combined $171 million). I believe such a by-pass would be a boon to Tucson and environs, due to less traffic, less construction, less auto pollution and less additional traffic lanes in the future. And a better use of highway dollars.