Re: the April 17 article "Running Interstate 11 through Avra Valley would be a bad idea."
William Thornton well argues his position against the proposed Interstate 11. If we "don't want to be another Los Angeles," then lets mean what we say and not build another highway. We also don't need to blade the desert, thereby ruining wildlife habitat and increasing the heat-island effect. Since we can't maintain the roads we have, we don't need to spend $3.4 billion on another road that we won't be able to maintain. As Mr. Thornton says, "if given the choice between I-11 in Avra Valley and fixing our pothole-filled streets, I'm sure voters would opt for fixing roads..." Enough is enough. We don't need I-11.
Dale Gehring
Midtown
