Letter: Intimidation at the Polls
Letter: Intimidation at the Polls

I was quite dismayed when I read that Mayor Romero denied off duty policemen the ability to protect voters at the polls. In the light of the Proud Boys, I felt that having a police presence was a necessity to protect all voters. After reading Tim Steller this morning, I think maybe the Mayor was right for the wrong reason. Having rank and file police might have multiplied the impact of the white supremacists who will try to prevent voters from voting. I applaud Sheriff Napier in allowing sheriff deputies to protect the voters.

Mimi Pollow

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

