Letter: Intimidation

Unbelievable! The University of Arizona hires a PR Firm to enhance the reputation of the school and it’s response to the Coronavirus and the Arizona Daily Star goes nuts. If the PR firm had been a an arm of the democrat party or worked with Bernie Sanders, there would not have even been an article. But,since it had ties to conservatives or the Republican Party, the Star publishes a full page article in protest. In other words, if you have connections or ideas different from the Star, you’d better not let them know. No matter how successful the campaign was, you have the Wrong connections. Never mind the balance that the Star professes but doesn’t deliver. Makes me sad and angry
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
