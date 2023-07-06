Re: the July 3 article "Intolerance creating dangerous atmosphere."

Mr. Sheldon Metz has proven his own point about intolerance with his opinion piece.

He has demonstrated his intolerance against those who disagree with him.

I disagree and support a different point of view, I believe in my God given rights to Life , Liberty & the pursuit of happiness.

God gave me those rights, not the government or the bureaucracy in Washington DC.

Thank you for proving your point of intolerance.

Richard Barnes

East side