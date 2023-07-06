Re: the July 3 article "Intolerance creating dangerous atmosphere."
Mr. Sheldon Metz has proven his own point about intolerance with his opinion piece.
He has demonstrated his intolerance against those who disagree with him.
I disagree and support a different point of view, I believe in my God given rights to Life , Liberty & the pursuit of happiness.
God gave me those rights, not the government or the bureaucracy in Washington DC.
Thank you for proving your point of intolerance.
Richard Barnes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.