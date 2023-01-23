Letter: Invasive Grasses

Today, while driving down Swan Road between Skyline and Sunrise Drive, I saw the crew of a private landscaping company trimming vegetation along this public roadside. All along this stretch of Swan Road there are thick infestations of Buffelgrass - a picture seen all over the greater Tucson Valley. None of this noxious grass along this roadside was touch/removed by the crew. It is obvious the government entity paying for this service not make the proper removal of noxious grasses an emphasis/priority of the work. This is another example of the apathetic, laissez faire attitude our local governments and the USFS have towards this invasive plant which threatens property and the diversity of our lovely Sonoran Desert.