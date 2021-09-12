Letter: Invasive Species

Perhaps you, like I, have noticed the local news lately swings between stories of massive new development projects in our desert Southwest and articles outlining the on-going effects of our drought and unabated water usage. The contrast is rather striking. Afterall, water is crucial to our well-being and is an incredibly precious and valuable resource for life in the desert. I’ve begun to wonder when we will realize that perhaps the most intractable and dangerous invasive species in the Sonoran Desert is us, human beings.
Melinda Sims
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.