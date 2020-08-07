You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Invest in Ed
Re: the Aug. 5 article "Judge defends AZ ruling class in egregious decision."

Tim Steller has done a great service to the people of Arizona in dissecting Judge Christopher Coury's decision to throw the Invest in Ed initiative off the November ballot. Steller clearly explains how the judge used erroneous figuring to say that the proposed 3.5% surcharge would in effect be a 77% increase. The judge is the one trying to pull the wool over people's eyes in his spurious statement.

One of the things that stands out for me in my education growing up in Arizona was learning about the state constitution and the initiative process, and how special that made the state compared to other states that don't have this opportunity for citizen involvement. I helped gather signatures for Invest in Ed, and am totally outraged that it will once again be left off the ballot.

Aston Bloom

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

