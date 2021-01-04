 Skip to main content
Letter: Invest in Ed
Letter: Invest in Ed

Governor Ducey continues his march to defy the will of the voters by opposing the voter-approved Invest in Education initiative. Presumably, he erroneously believes that the new law will discourage rich people from moving to Arizona. Yet it is the climate and natural beauty of our state that attracts new residents, not low taxes. In fact, studies have shown that Arizona’s failing education system is a disincentive for corporations to move here, with a resulting lower tax base and less opportunity for current residents to obtain good paying jobs. Voters realized that education, not low taxes for rich people, are the priority for our state. Their will should be respected by our governor.

Sean Bruner

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

