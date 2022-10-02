 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: investigative journalism

Re: the Sept. 11 article "Star co-owner boosts investigative journalism with new reporting team."

I commend the Star and Lee Enterprises for committing to local investigative journalism. This article announced they were hiring a 12-member Public Service Journalism team to support their 77 local daily papers. Local newspapers serve a vital function in our democracy to gather information behind the scenes and hold local officials and organizations accountable. Radio won't do it. TV won't do it. National big-city newspapers won't do it in cities all around the country. Only your local print journalists will, and for that I will continue to support the Star as long as I am able.

Meg Weesner

East side

