Letter: investigative journalism

I commend the Star and Lee Enterprises for committing to local investigative journalism. This article announced they were hiring a 12-member Public Service Journalism team to support their 77 local daily papers. Local newspapers serve a vital function in our democracy to gather information behind the scenes and hold local officials and organizations accountable. Radio won't do it. TV won't do it. National big-city newspapers won't do it in cities all around the country. Only your local print journalists will, and for that I will continue to support the Star as long as I am able.