Letter: Investing is foster youth today creates Arizona's better tomorrow

As a solo foster momma, a graduate student in public health and a lover of Arizona and its people, I urge you to open your eyes to the crisis facing our state's foster youth. Currently, Arizona has over 900,000 children in foster care waiting for homes. 900,000.
Becoming a foster parent is not the only way to support Arizona's foster youth. While I encourage you to visit the DCS site and learn more about foster care, know that you can support without ever having a child step foot into your home:
Support a foster family in your community
Mentor
Become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)
Donate time and resources
Educate yourself
Fight fiercely for those who are not heard, cannot fight for themselves, or cannot find the words to say. Arizona is better when we stand together. Stand behind the future of Arizona, our youth.
Genesis Buckhalter-Horne
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.