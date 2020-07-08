Letter: Invitation to news organizations
Letter: Invitation to news organizations

In response to the reporting by many news agencies about property damage and costs to taxpayers of recent protests: Instead examine the costs of consistently funding police and consistently under-funding education and community resources. That is the real story, not how much the taxpayers "have" to pay to have police working overtime for protests. The too-often-hidden damage to communities of being policed rather than resourced far outweighs the tax money and property damage that counts as "news." The protests are occurring because of real suffering that people here and across the country are experiencing at the hands of police. Don't demean that by pivoting away from the human suffering that is happening and is being expressed by the protests. Reporting like this allows the public to be distracted from the root issue which is racism and the ways our society is rooted in white supremacy. Do better news organizations.

Robert McLane

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

