Re: the August 21 article "Battery factory coming to Tucson."

The federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in 2022 continues to be a big win for Tucson and Arizona.

Including the $1.2B American Battery Factory and its 300-1,000 new jobs coming to Tucson, the IRA clean energy provisions are estimated to lead to $10B in private investments and short term subsidies in Arizona alone (see invest.gov). Other benefits to AZ include federal clean energy grants and federal rebates and tax credits that can be used for electric vehicles and clean energy home improvements, including heat pumps, solar panels, and electric appliances, among others.

Beyond climate change actions, the IRA includes health care benefits, including the Medicare benefits of a $35 cap on monthly out of pocket insulin costs, an ability to negotiate some drug prices, and an annual out of pocket spending cap on drugs of $2,000 in 2025.

Let's encourage our congressional delegation to support more climate and health care wins for all Arizonans.

Mark Peterson, MD

Foothills