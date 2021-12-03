Letter: IRC, another problem

Re: the article by Wolfe, Eisenberg and Bickel - Speak your mind about redistricting before the meeting. This was a clear concise explanation of a major problem with the IRC Map version 10. I would add that the proposed Legislative District 16 is just as bad. Picture Rocks and Avra Valley would not even be a part of Pima county. This also violates the requirements that districts be compact, contiguous and respect communities of interest. The lack of competitiveness is so bad that Phoenix will be able to dismiss any voters from Picture Rocks and Avra Valley. So when, not if, the state decides to build that freeway, I-11, through the desert and over our homes no one will pay us any attention. I ask that the IRC put us in LD 17 so we will be with the rest of Pima County and like communities.
Catalina Hall
Picture Rocks
