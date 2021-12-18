Letter: IRC gerrymandering

Re: the Dec. 15 letter "The IRC is failing Pima County."
I want to thank letter writer Diana Alexander for giving readers a heads up on the Independent Redistricting Commission's gerrymandering through LD17 map 10.0. She cleary outlines the ways in which this map fails to meet their own requirements. We were urged to go to irc.az.gov to support LD17 map 9.0 which does meet all requirements. I did so immediately and it only took a minute. I hope all others who care about our democracy to do the same.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
