Letter: Ironic?

This morning's paper (9/22) printed the letter I sent on Monday (9/19), regarding the disproportionate reporting/printing of sports and the amount of coverage given to the comics and puzzles. Here it is four days later and guess what?!? Need I say -- it's a repeat! Six pages of sports. Beginning to suspect the monies sent for a subscription to this paper goes primarily to the sports reporters. How long before the request and wishes of those that want and have expressed for the return of what was printed before on the comic and puzzle pages are met?