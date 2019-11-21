On Saturday, November 23 from 8am-12pm, Ironwood RIdge High School will be hosting a Community Work Day for high schoolers, middle schoolers feeding into IRHS, and community members. The student and community members will participate in bettering the campus by planting native plants in their garden with the guidance of IRHS Club Green. They will also be hanging educational pieces in the garden to further encourage students to learn more about the garden. Ben's Bells and IRHS Key Club have partnered to bring bells to paint when kids need a break in the garden. Beads of Courage will also partner with the Ironwood Ridge Cares for Kids Club to prepare small gifts for kids in the hospital. The Lift You Up Club at IRHS will be writing inspiring notes to staff members and the National Honor Society will be present as well. This is the second year the school will host the event and they are hoping for an awesome result.
Mackenzie Kester
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.