Letter: Irony of Sharpie
Letter: Irony of Sharpie

Oh the irony!

GOP attorneys filed a lawsuit about the use of sharpies to mark election ballots. Imagine the courts, all the way up through the Supreme Court, tossing out all ballots marked with a sharpie. Then imagine the courts ruling all of Trump’s many Executive Orders signed with a sharpie declared invalid.

Dale Secord

Dale Secord

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

