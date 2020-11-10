Letter: Irony of Sharpie

Oh the irony!
GOP attorneys filed a lawsuit about the use of sharpies to mark election ballots. Imagine the courts, all the way up through the Supreme Court, tossing out all ballots marked with a sharpie. Then imagine the courts ruling all of Trump’s many Executive Orders signed with a sharpie declared invalid.
Dale Secord
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
