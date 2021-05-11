 Skip to main content
Letter: Irony that the GOP misses out on...
Letter: Irony that the GOP misses out on...

This week, Gov. Doug Ducey, signed a law prohibiting abortions based on non-fatal genetic disorders. Furthermore, this new law stipulates that “the father has a say”. So, I’m wondering…does the new law also stipulate that the father is legally required to provide at least ½ of the funds needed to care for the raising and nurturing of the baby? Depending on the genetic disorder, that might mean for the life of the child…who theoretically could become a very old adult. Or is the funding of the child’s life totally dependent on the mother? After all…fair is fair.

Sue Thompson, M.D.

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

