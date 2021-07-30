 Skip to main content
Letter: Irrationality of Replacing Farmers
The editorial of 7/17/21 promoting efforts to replace retiring farmers to maintain availability of local sourced food is short-sighted. In 2019, farms consumed 72% of Arizona's water (arizonawaterfacts.com). An internet search for undocumented farm laborers shows 49% & 73% undocumented laborers for Arizona & nationally, respectively. So what happens if we let farming 'die on the vine'? Improved water availability & migration of undocumented people to other states. California has a perennial shortage of agricultural workers. Instead, Gov. Doofey has included in his budget $500,000 to encourage replacement of retiring farmers. Either the governor does not care about the impending water crisis & undocumented immigrants or his ignorance of cause & effect is showing, again.

James Abels

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

