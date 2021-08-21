 Skip to main content
Letter: Irresponsible behavior with covid vaccine
I believe people have the right to make choices about their health, as longer as it impacts only themseves. When your decisions hurt others you forfeit that right. As a retired ICU RN, I worry about patients with heart attacks, stroke, trauma, elective surgery, etc not being able to receive care due to beds occupied by covid patients that refused vaccination . If not the burden the unvaccinated places on others I would be willing to accept this as Darwinism.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

