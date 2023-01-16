Letter: Irresponsible legislators from LD17

Well, residents of LD 17. We have done it again. We elected three Republicans (Senator Wadsack and Representatives Cory McGarr and Rachel Jones) to the legislature. And they all distinguished themselves virtually from the opening bell of the legislative session by disrespecting Governor Hobbs at her state of the state address. What an immature, irresponsible tantrum, just as the governor called it.

With divided government it is essential that each side work a little harder to gain the support of the other with an eye to solving some of the many issues facing us. The type action our legislators took shows that they are most probably incapable of such actions. I am afraid what we will see instead is endless blather of the right wing talking points while our schools wither and resolution of water issues lie as fallow as the water starved Florence farms.