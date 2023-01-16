 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Irresponsible legislators from LD17

  • Comments

Well, residents of LD 17. We have done it again. We elected three Republicans (Senator Wadsack and Representatives Cory McGarr and Rachel Jones) to the legislature. And they all distinguished themselves virtually from the opening bell of the legislative session by disrespecting Governor Hobbs at her state of the state address. What an immature, irresponsible tantrum, just as the governor called it.

With divided government it is essential that each side work a little harder to gain the support of the other with an eye to solving some of the many issues facing us. The type action our legislators took shows that they are most probably incapable of such actions. I am afraid what we will see instead is endless blather of the right wing talking points while our schools wither and resolution of water issues lie as fallow as the water starved Florence farms.

John Evert

People are also reading…

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Letter: Arizona/Mexico border

Letter: Arizona/Mexico border

President Biden finally decided make an effort to find the Mexican border. Someone must have told him that his visit to Phoenix on December 6 …

Letter: Kari Drowning

Letter: Kari Drowning

a quick thank you to Kari Lake. Your election case proved once again to Arizonans and the world that our elections are fair and honest What's …

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News