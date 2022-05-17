 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Irresponsible Pedestrians

Accidents happen but as a driver I am sick and tired of dodging irresponsible people wandering across the streets anywhere they damn well please. Yesterday, it was a women pushing a shopping cart across Craycroft in 5 o'clock traffic within 50 ft of the traffic light @Pima . Today, a person ignored the red light and crossed Spreedway thru noontime traffic at Craycroft. Both times horns blew, brakes squealed, traffic stopped....and the drivers got the finger. The City cam posture, put up all the signs and signal they want but until these irresponsible people are dealt with with fines, jail, work the deaths will be inevitable.

William Long

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

