Re: the July 29 article "Global recyclables glut could cost Tucsonans some green."
As an employee for one of these Tucson recycle centers, I can attest to the accuracy of the article and the seriousness of the situation. In addition to those already mentioned, we get containers of used motor oil that open and spill making a mess, animal heads during hunting season, used car parts and heavy items causing expensive damage to the belts.
There are substantial medical products (sometimes thousands of needles and syringes a month) coming across the belts, too. Something else that catches my attention are the personal ID items — passports, tax returns, Social Security numbers, bank cards, driver's licenses, and pictures of young children — all of which are worth money in the black market to a bad person.
I hope people take recycling more seriously and think about what is affected down the line.
Juan Hernandez
Sahuarita
