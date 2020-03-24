Letter: Irresponsible, unethical, dangerous
Letter: Irresponsible, unethical, dangerous

How dare Daily Star publish a list of restaurants still open at the top of their homepage, tacitly condoning people go out to restaurants? "Check before you head out?" TELL PEOPLE TO STAY HOME. Put up an article on the companies, like Uber and Lyft, that are stepping up to provide free delivery, and how people can stay safe with delivery. No one should go to a restaurant.

This is irresponsible and unethical at best and downright harmful and dangerous at worst. It's disgusting and callous disregard of human life and safety. People are dying. Hospitals could have to ration health care. It is your job to convey to the public the urgency of social distancing. This paper has published other pieces minimizing the virus. Stop advertising what's open and follow the directions of public health officials around the world.

Clare Kelley

North side

