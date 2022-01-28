Letter: Is Anyone In Charge of Providing Omicron Prevention Oversight In Tucson?

Mask mandates must be enforced. Stores are filled with those who are not wearing masks while coughing and sneezing liberally without even covering their mouths. Many appear as if they may be too poor to afford a mask for themselves or their children. Masks and handwipes must be easily accessible to everyone entering a public space. Too many people cannot afford masks. Many grocery stores do not wipe their carts and many if not most of those who have wipes available may likely have wipes that do not stop Covid.
There must be local oversight improvement in order to gain control over Omicron transmission.
Because people are tired they are becoming careless. Tucson needs Public Service announcements to encourage people to stay the course. All stores should be required to play announcement reminders that customers must follow safety protocol. Please, will someone in a Tucson leadership position step up, do their job and take responsibility for initiating public safety oversight.
Cheryl Kelli
Downtown
