 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is Anyone In Charge of Providing Omicron Prevention Oversight In Tucson?
View Comments

Letter: Is Anyone In Charge of Providing Omicron Prevention Oversight In Tucson?

  • Comments

Mask mandates must be enforced. Stores are filled with those who are not wearing masks while coughing and sneezing liberally without even covering their mouths. Many appear as if they may be too poor to afford a mask for themselves or their children. Masks and handwipes must be easily accessible to everyone entering a public space. Too many people cannot afford masks. Many grocery stores do not wipe their carts and many if not most of those who have wipes available may likely have wipes that do not stop Covid.

There must be local oversight improvement in order to gain control over Omicron transmission.

Because people are tired they are becoming careless. Tucson needs Public Service announcements to encourage people to stay the course. All stores should be required to play announcement reminders that customers must follow safety protocol. Please, will someone in a Tucson leadership position step up, do their job and take responsibility for initiating public safety oversight.

Cheryl Kelli

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: ERs

Last night I was an unexpected guest at the Banner UMC emergency room. There I found a large number of patients, many in considerable discomfo…

Local-issues

Letter: All about me

So, here's my" all-about-me" experience today. Went to the local sandwich/bread store. BIG sign, do not enter without a mask. GREAT! Went in (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News