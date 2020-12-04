 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is Biden or Trump Best for Pima County?
View Comments

Letter: Is Biden or Trump Best for Pima County?

Biden says that he will mandate COVID-19 masks for all Americans from Day One of his administration via Executive Order.

The Trump administration's COVID-19 response since Day One has been: “locally executed, state managed, and federally supported.”

This political conservative believes that our city and county elected officials, albeit misguided democrats, will protect me better that any politician in Washington.

Joe brings us fascism while Donald understands the Constitution at its best.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Local-issues

Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News