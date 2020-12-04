Letter: Is Biden or Trump Best for Pima County?

Biden says that he will mandate COVID-19 masks for all Americans from Day One of his administration via Executive Order.
The Trump administration's COVID-19 response since Day One has been: “locally executed, state managed, and federally supported.”
This political conservative believes that our city and county elected officials, albeit misguided democrats, will protect me better that any politician in Washington.
Joe brings us fascism while Donald understands the Constitution at its best.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
