Letter: Is Book Burning next?
It appears that Republican legislators will soon be organizing book burning rallies. They have proven unable to successfully defend their own arguments concerning social problems and have returned to their time-honored (dare I say ‘conservative’) ideology of willful ignorance and denial. First, they censor the teaching of a scientific method of inquiry and then they claim there’s not even a reason to question the status quo. “Sexuality? Racism? Political disenfranchisement? We don’t have any of that around here! Besides, it’s a mystery! Must be God’s will! Now, lets just move along and get back to the business of me having power and you, not so much.”

To paraphrase the writers on “The Big Band Theory,” Scientists, right? Can’t stand what they have to say; can’t successfully refute their assertions.

It's starting to look a lot like "Fahrenheit 451" in Arizona.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

