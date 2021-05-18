 Skip to main content
Letter: Is home sharing really a trend?
Letter: Is home sharing really a trend?

re: the April 26th article “Home sharing becomes trend.”

Yes, that’s possible, but only if and when individuals and organizations embrace the practice, educate the public about benefits and endorse a program with funding. It’s time to withdraw from politics and partisan bias and focus on affordable housing as a humanitarian solution that benefits Tucsonans—especially older adults. It is also time to establish a sustainable Home Sharing Pilot Program, much like the fifty other programs in existence in seventeen other states. Home sharing is a realistic and viable option for those elders willing to share their home with another person and/or for those seniors seeking a lifestyle combo of companionship and affordability. Mutual benefits abound.

Let’s work together to make home sharing an affordable housing priority for seniors in Tucson. Please support this effort.

Lucy Read, Board of Directors Tucson Home Sharing

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

