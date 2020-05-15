Letter: is Huckelberry Trump's long lost brother?
Letter: is Huckelberry Trump's long lost brother?

Close your eyes and they are the same. Both think they are the king of their kingdom. Both are oblivious to the dangers of the COVID-19 virus on their subjects. Neither gets the need for masks, social distancing or telecommuting to keep the COVID

virus contained. Neither cares about rules or unions or best practices for the people in their kingdom. How dare Huckleberry make demands on county employees without even the courtesy of contacting their union representation. It is time for the old man to be put out to pasture. He is not a leader for these delicate times. We must vote out all county supervisors who brought him here. That is Bronson and Valadez. Question every supe up for election for a up or down vote on him. It's time to take our county back and fire Huckelberry.

Jo-Ann Marks

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

