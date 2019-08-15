This is not a letter I feel happy about. What has happened to the Daily Star?
I have lived in the Tucson area since 1995. Indeed, the area has changed drastically in those 24 years, especially in population and traffic. The Star has also changed drastically. It used to be a paper that not only provided world news, USA news, and local news, but it also in many ways represented the community. There were lots of stories about local people, groups, activities, photographs, etc. Those stories have largely disappeared over the years.
Moreover, since the printing of the paper moved to Phoenix, it has grown almost disgusting in its layout. Cramped pages, few ads, fewer pictures—nothing much of local interest. Today I had to find Tucson Region news buried behind and in the middle of the Sports section! For this I have paid $680 for a years' home delivery!
Gayl Woityra
Catalina
