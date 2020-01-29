Letter: Is Miller A 1st Half Coach?

Is Miller a 1st half coach? i.e. He coaches a good 1st half, the opposing coaches make adjustments at half time to attack the weakness in his man to man, and Miller doesn't respond. How many games has Miller lost in the 2nd half? Buffalo, Wichita, Xavier and most recently ASU. Miller blames his players for not playing for the full 40 minutes, but maybe he's being out coached? Miller's strategy is man to man. Coach Barnes' strategy is base on the skills of her players she has and is not always the same.
In the ASU game why did he leave Mannion in with 0 assists? Why didn't he put Hazzard in the 2nd half? Why did Green take the last shot when he was 0-7? Why did he have Mannion guarding Martin? How do you get beat in the first round of the NCAA last year, when you have 3 of the players on that team playing in the NBA today?
John Shattuck
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.