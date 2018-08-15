How does the Star decide what is important local news and what is not? Recently, the Star provided broad coverage of Pima Community College’s decision to end football but there is a lack coverage on continued of downsizing at this major Pima County employer.
To cope with the loss of state revenue and years of declining enrollment, PCC’s management revealed plans to lay off over 100 staff and 20 full-time faculty members, sell facilities including one of its campuses, and sell $65 million in general obligation bonds requiring $90 million from taxpayers and student tuitions for debt retirement. If a local k-12 school district were to engage in similar activities, it would be above the fold reporting.
A few years ago, the Star’s stellar coverage exposed problems at Pima that brought bringing to light sexual harassment by a PCC chancellor and corrupt practices leading to the college being placed on probation. Where is the Star’s coverage now?
Richard Fridena
West side
