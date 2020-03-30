Letter: Is the Border Wall Spreading the Coronavirus?

To construct the Border Wall the contractors use subcontractors that they ship-in from out of state, such as Texas and California. However, it is not just the workers being shuffled around the country to build the Border Wall, they are also bringing in their families to create make-shift RV parks and tent cities here in Southern Arizona, because they consider it safer than where they are coming from. Then the workers and their families shop in our local stores and use other public facilities, are they spreading the virus to Southern Arizona? The transporting of workers and their families to build the Border Wall should stop immediately, if not stop all construction of the Border Wall until this healthy crisis is over. I feel this issue should be investigated and presented to the public.
Jose Rivera
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
