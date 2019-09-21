In a recent book, there is a claim that what we have today is a mutation of Capitalism. With extensive mergers over the years and the formation of monopolies, duopolies and oligopolies in virtually all major sectors of the economy, we have stifled competition. There has also been an increase in monopsonies, (workers having little choice in employer options due to few companies buying their labor). All this has led to a lack of competition, the reduction of free markets, price fixing, lower wages, increased income polarization, union busting, declining innovation, higher prices and fewer startups. If free markets have been contorted and reduced, does what we have, still meet the definition of Capitalism? Maybe. Modern anti-trust legislation is badly needed to bring back competition.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.