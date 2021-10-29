Letter: Is This Fair Redistricting?

Re: the Oct. 28 article "Leadership group exploits access in redistricting."
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is showing its true colors with its latest draft maps. The earlier test maps divided the state pretty fairly and compactly into congressional and legislative districts following criteria in the law.
The Intertribal Council’s maps for Arizona’s tribes, (that cover about a quarter of Arizona’s land) was largely ignored.
The statewide Latino Coalition’s map (representing more than a third of Arizona’s population) - also largely ignored.
At the eleventh hour, the Southern Arizona Leadership Council , representing a small number of Pima County’s wealthy white Republicans, including IRC Commissioner Mehl, submitted a map that became the basis for another test map. This gerrymandered map has some districts that are far from compact. One goes from Tucson Estates (15 minutes from Tucson) almost to Gila Bend and Coolidge (2-3 hours away). IRC is taking this one seriously.
Commissioners, please show independence, fairness, and attention to the law when you act.
Barbara Tellman
Downtown
