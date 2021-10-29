 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is This Fair Redistricting?
View Comments

Letter: Is This Fair Redistricting?

  • Comments

Re: the Oct. 28 article "Leadership group exploits access in redistricting."

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is showing its true colors with its latest draft maps. The earlier test maps divided the state pretty fairly and compactly into congressional and legislative districts following criteria in the law.

The Intertribal Council’s maps for Arizona’s tribes, (that cover about a quarter of Arizona’s land) was largely ignored.

The statewide Latino Coalition’s map (representing more than a third of Arizona’s population) - also largely ignored.

At the eleventh hour, the Southern Arizona Leadership Council , representing a small number of Pima County’s wealthy white Republicans, including IRC Commissioner Mehl, submitted a map that became the basis for another test map. This gerrymandered map has some districts that are far from compact. One goes from Tucson Estates (15 minutes from Tucson) almost to Gila Bend and Coolidge (2-3 hours away). IRC is taking this one seriously.

Commissioners, please show independence, fairness, and attention to the law when you act.

Barbara Tellman

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shadow of a Doubt

I just completed my City and County election ballots and am filled with uncertainty. Will cyber criminals alter local voting machines? Will ri…

Local-issues

Letter: Affordable housing

My thoughts for a simple solution to the housing crisis currently exploding in Tucson, and sweeping through large cities across the country du…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News