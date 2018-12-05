Re: the Dec. 4 article "Council on Aging helps in many ways."
I read the article Tuesday on the Pima Council of Aging. Then I looked at the byline and found it was written by none other than the Pima Council on Aging! So, first off, should the article have been marked as ‘Paid Advertising’? Or ’Unpaid Advertising’? I attended one of their events — cost me $100. It was, IMHO, worthless, hours spent telling me about gratitude…like I need that lecture after 3/4 century.
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.