We talk about “Free Market”. Some say we need no government because the free market will solve everything. Hudbay plans a mine. El Dorado wants to build 28,000 homes on the SanPedro in Benson. These free market projects will without a doubt, forever change the water table. Regardless of public outcry, it becomes obvious that those with money and access are able to get rules and policy to benefit themselves.
Several years ago “Free enterprises” came to the southwest. They brought cattle and overgrazed. Compare maps of surface streams and rivers from 100 years ago of current maps to to see how devastating developments have been. We name neighborhoods after and glorify those previous free entrepreneurs. Maybe the Benson developers will name that place “Hudbay”
To take from a Bernie quote, Is this what “The Race To The Bottom” is all about?
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
