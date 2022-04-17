 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three eight-hundred kiloton warheads. Eight-hundred kilotons is over fifty times the yield of the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. The idea that Russia would now be targeting three of these weapons on Tucson would be laughable, if our own nuclear war plans during the Cold War hadn’t embodied similar ridiculous excesses. The report suffers also from omitting the effect of the radioactive fallout from such a weapon. Alex Wellerstein’s authoritative Nukemap (nukemap.org, available online since 2013) estimates that the fallout from one such bomb would be likely to deliver fatal fallout to Summerhaven and beyond. We need a more serious consideration of the issues presented by the continuing existence of nuclear weapons in our world.

John Warnock

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

